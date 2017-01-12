Court to consider plea against Jacob Thomas on January 19

The Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court will consider a petition against Jacob Thomas, Director of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, on January 19. The petition alleges that he was involved in corrupt practices.

The petition, filed by a person called Michael Varghese, editor of the Kochi-based Crime Investigation magazine and a resident of Pattanakadu in Alappuzha, alleged that Mr. Thomas had purchased and installed solar panels through corrupt practices while serving as the Director of Ports between 2011 and 2015.

In March 2013, administrative sanction was given for ₹35 lakh for the purchase and installation of solar panels to SIDCO, an agency that had no previous experience in supply and installation of solar panels. The payment procedure was completed within three days, the petitioner alleged.

Similarly, administrative sanction was given for the purchase and installation of solar panels in 14 offices of the Port Department in November 2013. The work was assigned to SIDCO and Keltron, and 50 per cent of the sanctioned fund of ₹164 lakh was given as advance in violation of the existing norms. Further, no technical advices were sought from ANERT, the nodal agency for implementing solar power project in the State.

SIDCO and Keltron sub-contracted the projects to the Thiruvananthapuram-based Safe Guard Lighting India Private Limited and Bengaluru-based MRO-TEK Limited respectively. The petitioner said these companies were chosen without adopting any selection procedure. The complainant also pointed out that a majority of the solar panels installed as part of the project were now dysfunctional.

The petitioner said there was corruption in the purchase of dredger, for which a contract had been awarded to a foreign company, IHC Beaver. The contract was awarded for ₹35 crore though the technical sanction had been obtained for ₹17 crore only.

During his stint with the Kerala Transport Development Finance Corporation (KTDFC), Mr. Thomas had applied for leave on the pretext of completing his research paper and joined the TKM Engineering College, the petitioner said. The college allegedly paid him a salary of ₹1.69 lakh a month.

According to the complainant, the official, by abusing his official position as an IPS officer, encroached upon around 50 acres of forestland adjacent to a property owned by his wife at Koppatti in Kodagu district, Karnataka.

The complainant has requested the court that the investigation against Mr. Thomas, who is the Vigilance Director, be conducted under the supervision of the court itself.