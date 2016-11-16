Couple hacked to death in Palakkad

A middle-aged couple were hacked to death at Kannapuram near Kadampazhippuram here during the wee hours of Tuesday in a suspected case of burglary.

The incident came to light in the morning hours when a person assigned the job of rubber tapping on the residential premises found the doors locked from outside.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and broke open the main door to see the couple lying in a pool of blood.

The deceased couple have been identified as V. Rajan alias Gopalakrishnan (58) and his wife Thankamani (55).

Senior police officials including Palakkad SP, A. Sreenivas along with forensic experts reached the site soon and started investigations.

“Prima facie it appears to be a case of burglary attempt. However, we have began the probe and the accused would soon be nabbed,” the police said.

Rajan was running a business venture in Chennai for long and returned to his native place only four months ago.

His elder son is working in the U.S. while the younger son lives in Chennai and supervises the business firms of Rajan. A plastic rope suspected to be used by the burglars to enter into the house after removing the roof tiles was found inside the home.

—Special Correspondent