Council seeks action against police officer

The Thrissur Corporation council has passed a resolution demanding action against a police officer who threatened a councillor.

Action was sought against additional sub inspector at Nedupuzha station U. Rajan, who threatened Vinshi Arun Kumar, councillor of the Kannamkulangara division.

A person had encroached upon a purmaboke land, which was evicted for road development at Kannamkulangara, and constructed a compound wall. The police officer allegedly threatened the councillor, who went to evict the encroached land.

Ms. Arun Kumar complained that the police officer threatened her husband too.

Councillor M.S. Samboorna presented the resolution, which was passed unanimously. The complaint given by the councillor has been handed over to the Chief Minister, Mayor Ajitha Jayarajan said.

Councillors’ demand

However, councillors demanded that the Mayor approach the City Police Commissioner seeking immediate action against the police officer.

The council sought immediate action against issues such as street dog menace, lack of street-lights at various places, and distribution of pension arrears.

Councillor Sheeba Babu asked the Health Department to take preventive measures against dengue fever, which has been reported from some areas.

Claims and counter claims by the ruling and Opposition members over distribution of pension created chaos. When the ruling party claimed that pension was distributed to 90 per cent of beneficiaries, the Opposition refuted the claim.

To a complaint about lack of street-lights in the city, Deputy Mayor promised to take urgent steps to solve the issue.

Councillor Sampoorna demanded to ensure modern facilities in the general hospital, which was taken over by the Corporation recently. There was a demand to withdraw parking fees at the general hospital.

Councillor’s complaint handed over to Chief Minister

