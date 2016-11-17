Cooperators, employees stage protest march

Cooperators and employees in the cooperative sector in the district staged a march to the Head Post Office here on Thursday in protest against the crisis that hit the sector following the demonetisation of Rs.500 and Rs.1,000.

Cooperative establishments in the district remained closed on Thursday to observe the cooperative hartal in protest against denying cooperative credit societies and banks the power to exchange the demonetised currency notes. The march was inaugurated by T.V. Rajesh, MLA.

The protest was organised by a joint action committee of cooperators and employees.

The samithi said the Reserve Bank, in its order, had prevented the cooperative sector from exchanging demonetised notes.

This had hit the sector that had been serving thousands of ordinary people, it said, adding that it had affected transactions in cooperative banks.

The samithi also protested against the widespread propaganda that the cooperative banks were serving as a safe haven of black money.

District Cooperative Bank president A.K. Balakrishnan presided over the inauguration of the protest march. Sunny Joseph, MLA, and Communist Party of India (Marxist) district unit secretary P. Jayarajan were among those who addressed the protesters.