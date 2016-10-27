Congress group war resurfaces in Thrissur

Signalling yet another group war in the Congress, posters have appeared against senior Congress leader C.N. Balakrishnan here.
The posters criticising Mr. Balakrishnan for his alleged involvement in corruption cases appeared in the name of ‘Janadipathya I group.’
A meeting, scheduled here on Wednesday by Mr. Balakrishnan to prove his support for the claim of DCC president’s post, was cancelled following warning of the Congress leadership.
The posters called for isolating Mr. Balakrishnan, who faces Vigilance investigation in corruption case.
Many senior leaders had already come up openly against Mr. Balakrishnan’s claim over DCC president’s post.
Against
KPCC general secretaries Padmaja Venugopal, V. Balram, T.U. Radhakrishnan and M.P. Vincent had come up against Mr. Balakrishnan.
