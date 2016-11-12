Collector reviews arrangements for Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season

District Collector R. Girija has said that temporary measures have been taken for the functioning of the government hospital at Sabarimala Sannidhanam during the annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season. However, the government hospitals at Pampa and Pathanamthitta were fully equipped, she said.

The Collector was addressing an official meeting convened at the Collectorate conference hall here on Friday to review the arrangements being made by various government agencies for the smooth conduct of the annual Sabarimala pilgrim season that begins on November 16.

Ms. Girija said the Kerala Water Authority would complete installation of three reverse osmosis plants and 30 drinking water kiosks at Pampa before the beginning of the pilgrim season.

She said the district administration would open a 24X7 control room at Pampa through out the pilgrimage season.

Various government as well as non-governmental agencies would unite for the successful implementation of the Mission Green Sabarimala project, she said.

Ms. Girija said the Sabarimala Sanitation Society would deploy 800 sanitation workers at Sabarimala, Pampa, and Nilackal.

The Collector said a meeting of Guru Swamis from South India was convened in Kochi the other day to apprise them of the importance of keeping Sabarimala plastic-free. They had been advised not to use plastic covers in the Irumudikkettu too.

Police helpline

Superintendent of Police R. Harishankar said the police had introduced a Police Helpline (No.12890) in connection with the pilgrim season.