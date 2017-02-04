Kerala

Circular on listing Ministers’ names issued

In a bid to douse the controversy over the arrangement of the names of Ministers in the government diary, the General Administration Department has issued a circular directing departments to list the names of Ministers in the alphabetical order in government publications and while arranging seats during official functions.

Early last month, the government had halted the printing of diaries for 2017 at government presses after the CPI, the second biggest coalition partner in the LDF, raised a stiff protest over the printing of the names of all ten CPI(M) Ministers ahead of the rest of their Cabinet colleagues.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan later ordered the diaries to be freshly printed after making the necessary correction.

The row had caused acute embarrassment to the government and provided ammunition for the Opposition to raise allegations about unrest within the ruling front.

The circular issued by the General Administration Department said the Minister in charge of the host department should be accommodated closest to the Chief Minister at official functions, with the other Ministers arranged in alphabetical order.

All departments have been directed to abide by the instructions in the circular.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 7, 2020 10:42:34 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/Circular-on-listing-Ministers%E2%80%99-names-issued/article17194129.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY