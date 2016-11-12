Child sex abuse on the rise in Kollam: Childline

Childline authorities have said that child sex abuse is on the rise in the district.

At a press conference here on Friday, District Coordinator of Childline C. Abraham said that during the one year period from April 2015 to March 2016, the officers had detected 66 child sex abuse cases.

But from April to October this year, 79 child sex abuse cases were detected. Childline had intervened to protect 143 children from various other abuses during April to October this year. Last year 260 children were protected from such abuses. During interventions from April to October this year, 70 children were identified for providing emotional support like counselling. One of the major activities of this year was an awareness camp conducted at the Adivasi colony at Achencoil. Various problems among children at the colony were identified and brought to the attention of authorities concerned.