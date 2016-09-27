Child rights panel directive on anganwadis

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has ordered that it be informed of the steps taken to conduct timely repairs of anganwadi buildings in the district.

In a directive to the Social Welfare Department and the District Collector, the Commission said that single window clearance should be applied to acquire land for construction of buildings for anganwadis functioning in rented buildings.

It should be informed of the steps taken for acquiring the land within two months.

The Commission took a suo motu case in this regard following media reports that many anganwadis in the district were functioning from dilapidated buildings.

