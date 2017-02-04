Chief Secretary’s report on VACB chief accepted as proof

The Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court on Saturday accepted the Chief Secretary’s report on Vigilance Director Jacob Thomas as evidence in connection with a petition against the officer.

The confidential document, prepared by Chief Secretary S.M. Vijayanand, was submitted to the court by Michael Varghese, the petitioner. The court is slated to pronounce its judgement on the petition, which seeks to register a case against the officer, on February 7.

The report attributes several procedural irregularities to Mr. Thomas, the then Director of Ports, which include unduly favouring a foreign company against a public sector company, abuse of tender process, and deliberate misrepresentation of facts to the government. Calling for a police inquiry into the charges against him, the report also recommends that the officer be asked to stand down as the Director of VACB till completion of the investigation.

As per the report, Mr. Thomas, through his actions, wasted government funds to the tune of ₹14.96 crore.

The petition by Mr. Varghese, Editor, Crime Investigation, accused the official of engaging in corrupt practices in purchasing solar panels and dredger during his tenure as the Director of Ports between 2011 and 2015. It also alleged that there was corruption in the purchase of dredger, for which a contract had been awarded to a foreign company, IHC Beaver.

According to the complainant, the official, by abusing his official position as an IPS officer, encroached upon around 50 acres of forestland adjacent to a property owned by his wife at Koppatti in Kodagu district, Karnataka.