Kerala

Chief Secretary’s report on VACB chief accepted as proof

Vigilance court to give judgement on plea, seeking registering of case against Jacob Thomas, on February 7

The Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court on Saturday accepted the Chief Secretary’s report on Vigilance Director Jacob Thomas as evidence in connection with a petition against the officer.

The confidential document, prepared by Chief Secretary S.M. Vijayanand, was submitted to the court by Michael Varghese, the petitioner. The court is slated to pronounce its judgement on the petition, which seeks to register a case against the officer, on February 7.

The report attributes several procedural irregularities to Mr. Thomas, the then Director of Ports, which include unduly favouring a foreign company against a public sector company, abuse of tender process, and deliberate misrepresentation of facts to the government. Calling for a police inquiry into the charges against him, the report also recommends that the officer be asked to stand down as the Director of VACB till completion of the investigation.

As per the report, Mr. Thomas, through his actions, wasted government funds to the tune of ₹14.96 crore.

The petition by Mr. Varghese, Editor, Crime Investigation, accused the official of engaging in corrupt practices in purchasing solar panels and dredger during his tenure as the Director of Ports between 2011 and 2015. It also alleged that there was corruption in the purchase of dredger, for which a contract had been awarded to a foreign company, IHC Beaver.

According to the complainant, the official, by abusing his official position as an IPS officer, encroached upon around 50 acres of forestland adjacent to a property owned by his wife at Koppatti in Kodagu district, Karnataka.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 7, 2020 10:43:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/Chief-Secretary%E2%80%99s-report-on-VACB-chief-accepted-as-proof/article17194071.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY