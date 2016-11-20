Centre should intervene, says district panchayat

The district panchayat here has called on the Central government to intervene to end the currency crisis caused by demonetisation of Rs.500 and Rs.1,000.

The meeting of the panchayat presided over by district panchayat president K.V. Sumesh here on Saturday passed a resolution in this regard. He moved the resolution and it was backed by all the members. The resolution said the public was distressed by the shortage of currencies.

Even the plan execution of local bodies was likely to be seriously affected by the crisis, it said, adding the exclusion of the cooperative banks from currency exchange could not be justified.

—Special Correspondent