Celebrations in Kottayam

Mahatma Gandhi was more relevant now than ever as the world was passing through a period of unprecedented violence, according to Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, MLA.

He was inaugurating the district-level Gandhi Jayanthi Week celebrations here on Sunday.

“Gandhi’s vision has the answers for all our ills today,” he said.

Earlier, Mr. Radhakrishnan offered floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Square.

The Mass Run organised by the Excise Department as part of their anti-drug abuse campaign was earlier flagged off by Mr. Radhakrishnan.

Meanwhile the National Cadets Corps (NCC) volunteers carried out cleaning of the Collectorate campus.

MG University celebrated Gandhi Jayanthi and the university’s foundation day on Sunday.

Inaugurating the celebrations, Vice Chancellor Babu Sebastian said Mahatma Gandhi had the antidote to all the social ills faced by the modern society and unlike many other leaders of his time, he had prescribed participatory methods for all such challenges.

The School of Gandhian Studies at the University is organising an inter-collegiate elocution competition on Tuesday and an alumni meet on Wednesday.