Kerala

Cashew Minister’s resignation sought

Alleging “huge corruption” behind the recent raw cashew nut purchase deals by public sector cashew factories, the District Congress Committee (DCC) has demanded the resignation of Minister for Fisheries and Cashew Industry J. Mercykutty Amma.

As part of the campaign to press the demand, the DCC is organising a public meeting at Kundara on November 7 evening. DCC president Kodikunnil Suresh said here on Thursday that the meeting would be inaugurated by Congress leader V.D. Satheesan, MLA.

Ms. Mercykutty Amma represents Kundara in the Assembly.

In a statement here on Thursday, Mr. Suresh said there was a Rs.10.5-crore scam behind the raw nut purchase deal. “The corrupt deal took place under the guise of reopening factories of the Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation (KSCDC) and the Kerala Cashew Workers Apex Industrial Cooperative Society (Capex) after the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government came to power,” Mr. Suresh said.

At a press conference here on Wednesday, the chairmen of the KSCDC and Capex had denied the allegations of Mr. Satheesan and challenged him for an open debate on the issue.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 8, 2020 2:32:23 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/Cashew-Minister%E2%80%99s-resignation-sought/article16436047.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY