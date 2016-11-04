Cashew Minister’s resignation sought

Alleging “huge corruption” behind the recent raw cashew nut purchase deals by public sector cashew factories, the District Congress Committee (DCC) has demanded the resignation of Minister for Fisheries and Cashew Industry J. Mercykutty Amma.

As part of the campaign to press the demand, the DCC is organising a public meeting at Kundara on November 7 evening. DCC president Kodikunnil Suresh said here on Thursday that the meeting would be inaugurated by Congress leader V.D. Satheesan, MLA.

Ms. Mercykutty Amma represents Kundara in the Assembly.

In a statement here on Thursday, Mr. Suresh said there was a Rs.10.5-crore scam behind the raw nut purchase deal. “The corrupt deal took place under the guise of reopening factories of the Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation (KSCDC) and the Kerala Cashew Workers Apex Industrial Cooperative Society (Capex) after the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government came to power,” Mr. Suresh said.

At a press conference here on Wednesday, the chairmen of the KSCDC and Capex had denied the allegations of Mr. Satheesan and challenged him for an open debate on the issue.