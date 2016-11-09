Case filed against Radhakrishnan

The police on Tuesday registered a case against Communist Party of India (Marxist) district secretary K. Radhakrishnan on the charge of revealing the name of the victim in the Wadakkanchery gang rape case.

The East police registered the case as per a directive of the State Police Chief under Section 228 A of the Indian Penal Code. The Special Branch Assistant Superintendent of Police has already initiated a preliminary investigation against him on the directive of the City Police Commissioner. Mr. Radhakrishnan had revealed the name of the victim and her husband while talking to mediapersons recently.

VS asked to clarify

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) general secretary Lathika Subhash has asked CPI(M) senior leader V.S. Achuthanandan to clarify his stand in the rape case.

“The CPI(M) should shed its double standards. The party will stand with the victim while in the Opposition, but against the victim while in power,” she said, addressing a protest march led by the Mahila Congress seeking action against the culprits in the rape case.

INTUC activists also took out a march to the Inspector General’s office demanding action in the case.