Cannabis, liquor seized from Mattampuram; 3 held

Cannabis, liquor seized
Excise sleuths seized 1.25 kg of cannabis and three litres of Indian-made foreign liquor from Poolakkal, near Mattampuram, on Thursday. Three persons, including a woman, were arrested in this connection. Santha, 50, Sandeep, 29, and Jaison, 28 were arrested and 1.25 kg of ganja were seized from their houses. The officials also recovered equipment to make illicit liquor.
Around 30 officials, led by Excise Special Squad Circle Inspector A.G. Prakashconducted the raid. The team also conducted raids at Kattilappovam, Chennikkara, Thanikkudam, and Karunvankadu. Meanwhile, the police arrested Musthafa, 40, of Thirumittakkode, for smuggling 12 litres of Indian-made foreign liquor from Mulangunathukavu.
