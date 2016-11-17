Cancer care hospital to be set up in Kollam

South Kerala’s first speciality hospital in the cooperative sector for treatment of cancer is coming up here. The decision in this connection was taken at the shareholders’ meeting of Kollam District Cooperative Hospital Society Limited here on Tuesday.

The society presently runs the N.S. Memorial Institute of Medical Sciences and three other medical establishments.

Rs.200-crore facility

The cancer centre will be constructed on 7.5 acres of land purchased by the society near the NS Hospital complex at Palathara in the city. A statement from society president N. Madhavan Pillai said that the new facility would come up at a cost of Rs.200 crore and that the NABARD had sanctioned Rs.115 crore for the purpose. The remaining amount would be sourced through shares.

The proposed cancer centre would offer treatment at affordable cost to people. Rise in incidence of cancer in and around Kollam had made the society shareholders think on the lines of constructing such a facility in Kollam, the statement said.

Mr. Pillai said that the cancer centre would be a 9-storey building and work on its construction would commence soon.