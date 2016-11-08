Cancer awareness rally taken out

Volunteers conducted a cancer control awareness rally here on Monday on the occasion of the observance of National Cancer Day.

The rally organised by the Malabar Cancer Care Society (MCCS) here, in association with the Junior Red Cross, Yuva Vimukthi Forum and the Breast Cancer Brigades involved in awareness drive on breast cancer, was flagged off by Kannur University Registrar Balachandran Keezhoth.

MCCS president D. Krishnanadha Pai presided. Major Govindan, who was the co-ordinator of the rally, was also present.

District panchayat vice-president P.P. Divya inaugurated the Cancer Day programme at the MCCS hall. — Special Correspondent