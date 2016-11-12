Campus Notes

University of Kerala

Examination fees: The deadline for submitting fees for appearing in examinations conducted by the University of Kerala has been extended to November 19 without fees, November 21 with a fine of Rs.50, and November 22 with a fine of Rs.250.

Examination centres: Candidates appearing for the fourth semester BBA examinations conducted by the School of Distance Education have been allotted their centres. Those who had applied for centres in Thiruvananthapuram have been directed to collect their hall tickets and appear for the examinations at the school centre at Palayam. The centre in Kollam will be T.K.M. Arts and Science College. Those who had applied for appearing in centres in Cherthala, Kottayam, and Kannur have been requested to appear at S.N. College in Cherthala.

Schedule: The career-related second semester examinations conducted by the university will start on November 18. Details regarding the time table and examination centres can be obtained on the websitewww.keralauniversity.ac.in.

Result: The results of the second semester M.Phil. Geology, Physics, and Chemistry examinations have been published on the web portal.

Practical: The practical examinations of the second semester MSc Botany will commence at the respective centres on November 21. Details can be obtained from the website.