Campus Notes

University of Kerala
Examination fees: The deadline for submitting fees for appearing in examinations conducted by the University of Kerala has been extended to November 19 without fees, November 21 with a fine of Rs.50, and November 22 with a fine of Rs.250.
Examination centres: Candidates appearing for the fourth semester BBA examinations conducted by the School of Distance Education have been allotted their centres. Those who had applied for centres in Thiruvananthapuram have been directed to collect their hall tickets and appear for the examinations at the school centre at Palayam. The centre in Kollam will be T.K.M. Arts and Science College. Those who had applied for appearing in centres in Cherthala, Kottayam, and Kannur have been requested to appear at S.N. College in Cherthala.
Schedule: The career-related second semester examinations conducted by the university will start on November 18. Details regarding the time table and examination centres can be obtained on the websitewww.keralauniversity.ac.in.
Result: The results of the second semester M.Phil. Geology, Physics, and Chemistry examinations have been published on the web portal.
Practical: The practical examinations of the second semester MSc Botany will commence at the respective centres on November 21. Details can be obtained from the website.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor