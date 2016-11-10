Campus Notes

University of Kerala

Fee dates: The university has extended the last dates for remitting the exam fee, fixed earlier as November 9 and 10, to November 14. Fee can be paid with a fine of Rs.50 till November 15; and with Rs.250 till November 16.

BHM timetable: The practicals of the second-semester Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (2014, 2011, and 2006 scheme) will begin on November 14. The timetable is available on the websitewww.keralauniversity.ac.in

B.Sc. Nursing: Applications for the third-year B.Sc. Nursing (supplementary) examination beginning December 7 can be submitted without fine till November 17, with a fine of Rs.50 till November 19, and with a fine of Rs.250 till November 21. Those who had sought admission before 2008 need not apply.

M.Phil. Physics viva: The viva of the second-semester M.Phil. Physics 2015-16 batch (University College) will be held at the Physics Department of University College on November 11 and 16. The timetable is available on the websitewww.keralauniversity.ac.in

TV News Reading and Compering results: The results of the Certificate Course in TV News Reading and Compering course conducted by the Continuing Education Centre have been published.

TV News Journalism results: The results of the Postgraduate Certificate in TV News Journalism Course have been published.

MBA viva postponed: The viva of the fourth-semester MBA (2014 scheme) to be held from November 10 has been postponed. The new dates will be announced later.