Kerala

Call to confiscate Wakf properties

more-in

The Kerala Muslim Jamaat Council has demanded that the government make urgent moves to confiscate unprotected Wakf properties in the State.

A meeting of the council held here on Wednesday said that several people in places such as Malappuram and Tirurangadi were in possession of Wakf properties.

The government should confiscate such properties, it said.

Jamaat council district president P.H. Faizal presided. District secretary Abdul Rasheed Edappal, K. Mustafa, K. Shamsuddin, Sharif Maliyekkal, and Sameer Babu spoke.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 11, 2019 4:49:26 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/Call-to-confiscate-Wakf-properties/article16441505.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY