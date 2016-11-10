Call to confiscate Wakf properties

The Kerala Muslim Jamaat Council has demanded that the government make urgent moves to confiscate unprotected Wakf properties in the State.

A meeting of the council held here on Wednesday said that several people in places such as Malappuram and Tirurangadi were in possession of Wakf properties.

The government should confiscate such properties, it said.

Jamaat council district president P.H. Faizal presided. District secretary Abdul Rasheed Edappal, K. Mustafa, K. Shamsuddin, Sharif Maliyekkal, and Sameer Babu spoke.