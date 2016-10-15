Calicut University to reform exam system

Calicut University will publish the results of all examinations held until now before November 30. A meeting of the Syndicate Standing Committee on Examinations held on Friday decided to augment the university examination system to publish the results within a month after the exams.
Standing committee convener C.P. Chitra said that they would recommend Vice Chancellor K. Mohammed Basheer to convene a special meeting of the Syndicate for improving the examination system.
She said the system would be reformed to ameliorate the delays in publishing the results.
The publishing date of results will be announced on the Education Minister’s website, she said. All vacancies at Pareeksha Bhavan will be filled soon to expedite the evaluation process.
