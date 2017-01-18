Cabinet decides to resume land resurvey

In a decision that promises to provide relief to thousands of landowners across the State, the State Cabinet has decided to resume resurvey of landholdings and complete the exercise within a fixed time frame.

The State government had, by an order issued on October 10, 2012, suspended the resurvey work which had begun in 1966-67 with the objective of completing the work in seven years. This was done following widespread complaints about the resurvey work.

As of October 2012, resurvey could be completed only on 773 out of 1,635 villages and 29 blocks. The government was flooded with complaints and objections from all the villages where resurvey was completed.

The order suspending the resurvey work had stipulated that henceforth resurvey would be undertaken only in government land in areas that had been left out of the original exercise and that private land need be resurveyed only in response to specific requests from the landowners concerned.

The Cabinet has now taken the decision since the October 2012 order was issued based on a Cabinet decision which was primarily concerned with the loss of government land as a result of resurvey.

Government sources told The Hindu that the delay in completing the resurvey work was mainly on account of the diversion of survey staff for land acquisition for various government projects. “We could not deploy the entire contingent of survey staff for the work. The effort now will be to ensure that sufficient number of survey staff and the latest in technology will be used for the purpose,” the sources said.

Resurvey is key to determining the extent and character of land held by each holder and to ensure that there is no large-scale conversion of paddy land into construction sites. The government’s recent decision to permit construction of houses in small landholdings that are designated in revenue records as paddy land and which cannot be used for cultivation had a lot to do with the failure of the resurvey exercise to map the changes in land utilisation over the years.

In yet another decision, the Cabinet also decided to permit the Kerala State Cooperative Agricultural and Rural Development Bank (KSCARDB) to receive ₹500 crore as refinance from NABARD subject to conditions laid down by the Finance Department.