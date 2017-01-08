CUK promises jobs to 16 through outsourcing agencies

Bringing an end to the 50-day agitation seeking jobs for one member each of the 16 tribal families displaced for setting up the Central University of Kerala’s (CUK) Periye campus here, the university officials have agreed to provide jobs to them through outsourcing agencies.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting chaired by Revenue Divisional Officer P.K. Jayashree in the presence of CUK officials at Kanhangad on Friday.

Three had already been inducted and another three would join on Monday. Five more would be joining after September 18 and the remaining would have to wait till September, 2018, a top CUK official said on Sunday.

Houses for evicted

The university had already completed work on houses for the families near the CUK campus. The buildings would be handed over to the 16 families evicted from the Malathumpara tribal colony, he said.

Vice Chancellor G. Gopakumar told The Hindu that the CUK had already recruited 75 per cent of the faculty members and another 15 per cent would be inducted by February. The remaining 10 per cent would be absorbed after receiving nod from the Union Human Resources Development Ministry.

The university would be able to complete the first phase of major construction work on the Periye campus by September, Dr. Gopakumar said.