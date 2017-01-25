CPI(M) violence: BJP team meets Governor

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary P. Muralidhar Rao has accused the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government of building a case against itself by abetting violence against his partymen in the State.

After calling on Governor P. Sathasivam to submit a memorandum about the increasing instances of political violence involving the CPI(M) and the BJP in the State on Wednesday, Mr. Rao told reporters that the State government, by failing to maintain peace, was forcing the Centre to explore all options, including deployment of Central forces.

Asked whether the Centre would impose President’s rule in the State, Mr. Rao reiterated that by abetting CPI(M) violence to stem the flow of Dalits and other indigent sections to the BJP, the State government was forcing the Centre to act.

Chief Minister Pinaryi Vijayan should come of age and prevent such instances. He should take the lead to end the violence, Mr. Rao said.

Mr. Rao, who visited Kannur, said the victims of political violence were the Dalits and indigent sections. The CPI(M) had started targeting women and children. Violence and murder had spread to the capital too. Still, Mr. Vijayan had not taken any action, he said.

The peace negotiations and all-party meetings lacked commitment and sincerity as the CPI(M) workers continue violence amidst talks. The BJP and RSS have asked its workers to exercise restraint. The CPI(M) cannot stop the Dalits and minority communities from joining the BJP by perpetrating violence, he said.

The memorandum submitted to Mr. Sathasivam details the deaths two RSS men at Kanjikode, a BJP worker at Andallur in Kannur, and various attacks on party workers, mainly Minority Morcha general secretary Aisha Sherin at Nemom. It accused the CPI(M) of upsetting peace in the State and sought his intervention.

Mr. Rao said the Governor gave a sympathetic hearing to the BJP delegation that comprised O. Rajagopal, MLA, and K. Surendran, among others.