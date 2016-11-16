CPI stages march to SBI main office

The State assistant secretary of the CPI, K. Prakash Babu has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had demolished the Constitutional authority of the RBI by announcing the demonetisation of the country’s Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 currency notes.
“Mr. Modi had completely sidelined the practical solutions put forth by the RBI in connection with any such move”. Mr Prakash Babu said.
He was inaugurating a dharna by the district unit of the CPI in front of the Kollam main branch of the State Bank of India on Tuesday to register the party’s protest against the alleged indifference of the Centre towards the difficulties faced by the people as a result of the demonetisation.
“Such a move has the aim of reaping political capital from the coming Assembly elections to five States as one of its goals. ,” Mr. Prakash Babu said. He said that demonetisation appears to have the hidden agenda of wiping out the primary cooperative banks to suit the interests of the corporate houses. Mr. Modi is trying to run away from the situation he created by telling the people everything would turn normal in 50 days.
The dharna was presided over by the CPI district secretary N. Anirudhan. City secretary of the party R. Vijayakumar, CPI national council member J. Chindurani and G.S. Jayapal MLA spoke.
