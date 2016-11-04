CPI, CPI(M) workers clash at Mananthavady

Tension prevailed at Mananthavady on Thursday after a clash between the workers of the Communist Party of India and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) over the alleged stance of the municipal authorities in supporting large-scale encroachments in Mananthavady town.

Protest march

As many as 14 persons, including five police officials, suffered injuries in the clash.

Violence erupted when a protest march taken out by CPI workers was blocked by a group of CPI(M) workers near the municipal office. The police officers were injured when they tried to pacify the activists, police sources said.

Vinod Valiyattoor,40, Sub Inspector, Mananthavady, and Ajith Varghese, 33, secretary, DYFI Mananthavady block unit, who were injured seriously, have been admitted to the Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode.

The Mananthavady police registered a case.