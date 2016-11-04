Kerala

CPI, CPI(M) workers clash at Mananthavady

14 persons, including 5 police officers, injured

Tension prevailed at Mananthavady on Thursday after a clash between the workers of the Communist Party of India and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) over the alleged stance of the municipal authorities in supporting large-scale encroachments in Mananthavady town.

Protest march

As many as 14 persons, including five police officials, suffered injuries in the clash.

Violence erupted when a protest march taken out by CPI workers was blocked by a group of CPI(M) workers near the municipal office. The police officers were injured when they tried to pacify the activists, police sources said.

Vinod Valiyattoor,40, Sub Inspector, Mananthavady, and Ajith Varghese, 33, secretary, DYFI Mananthavady block unit, who were injured seriously, have been admitted to the Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode.

The Mananthavady police registered a case.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 8, 2020 1:55:41 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/CPI-CPIM-workers-clash-at-Mananthavady/article16436355.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY