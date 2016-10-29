CM to launch paddy cultivation in Aranmula Puncha today

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will launch paddy cultivation in Aranmula Puncha on Saturday.

The programme, under the Harita Keralam project, is part of the Government’s earnest efforts to revive paddy cultivation at Aranmula Puncha that has been lying fallow for the past several years.

Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar said the government was committed to making Kerala self-reliant in foodgrains and vegetables.

Mr. Sunilkumar will preside over the function to be held near the Cooperative Engineering College at Aranmula at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Mathew T. Thomas, Water Resources Minister; Veena George, MLA; and Raju Narayanaswami, Food Production Commissioner and Principal Secretary (Agriculture), will address the function.