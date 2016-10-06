CM to inaugurate cultural programmes

The Kannur Corporation is hosting various cultural programmes in connection with Navaratri.

Announcing this at a press conference here on Wednesday, Mayor E.P. Latha said the five-day cultural programmes would begin on October 6 evening. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan would formally inaugurate the event on October 7 evening.

Navaratri festival is traditionally known as ‘Kannur Dasara’. Ms. Latha said that Ministers from the district would attend the programme during the festival days.

Cultural programmes would be held in the evening during the festival, she said.