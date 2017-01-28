CM should give upHome: Sudheeran

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president V.M. Sudheeran has said that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should relinquish the Home portfolio as he has become a total failure in handling the department effectively.

Addressing the media after an executive meeting of the KPCC here on Saturday, Mr. Sudheeran said the politics of violence indulged in by the CPI(M) and the BJP had turned the State into a war zone, with political killings and blood-shedding becoming the norm of the day.

The police had not been intervening effectively to end this violence and the Home Department headed by Mr. Vijayan had lost its control over the police, Mr. Sudheeran said.

People should be given back their right to live in peace and both the CPI(M) and the BJP should take the lead to end violence, he said.

He said the KPCC executive had expressed its solidarity with the striking students at the Kerala Law Academy Law College and was of the opinion that the integrity and self-respect of the students needed to be upheld.

Never before had all students’ unions put up such a united front on any issue and the findings of the subcommittee of the university were shocking. The college and the government land on which it stood should be taken over by the government, Mr. Sudheeran said.

The KPCC executive had decided to present a united front against the anti-people policies of both the Central and State governments and to organise strong agitations against such policies.

The Congress party would stand united and the party’s activities at all levels would be strengthened and agitations carried forward.

Mr. Sudheeran said the State government’s inertia had led to the collapse of the public distribution system and the government had not even managed to convince the Centre about its food requirements. Steps were needed on a war footing to check the steep hike in the price of rice in the open market.

Traditional sectors such as coir, cashew and handloom were in the doldrums and the crisis in the agrarian sector needed to be resolved immediately.

The KPCC executive would meet again on February 22 and the focus would be on strengthening organisational activities. Between February 1-28, all booth committees of the Congress would be reconstituted .

The activities of KSU and Youth Congress needed to be strengthened by bringing in more people, Mr. Sudheeran added.