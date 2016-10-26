CM abstaining from peace moves: Sudheeran

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president V.M. Sudheeran has said that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was abstaining from peace initiatives in his home district.

Inaugurating the observance of fasting held under the auspices of the Mahila Congress State committee at Mambaram on Tuesday, Mr. Sudheeran said that political parties bound to function peacefully in a democratic system were resorting to violence. The incidents of violence were happening in the Chief Minister’s constituency, he said. The KPCC president, who had earlier visited the houses of CPI(M) worker K. Mohanan and BJP worker Remith, who had been hacked to death recently, said that both the victims of murder politics were the mainstay of their families. No compensation could serve as a solace to the bereaved families, he added.

Mr. Sudheeran said that the official-level peace conference held here on Monday was the result of protests and demands of the Opposition in the Assembly. The Chief Minister was not even prepared to delegate a Minister for holding the peace meet, he added.

He also alleged that police officers who were “dancing to the tunes of their political bosses” were responsible for the violence. He said that violence could be brought to an end if the parties concerned refused to protect their workers involved in such crimes. Mr. Sudheeran also called on the the government to protect the families of people killed.

Mahila Congress State president Bindu Krishna presided over the function. Congress leaders K. Sudhakaran, Lathika Subhash, Suma Balakrishnan, and Haseena Seyd were present.