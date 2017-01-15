Kerala

CBSE asks schools to implement panel order

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has directed schools affiliated to it to implement an order of the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights banning classes for students from classes 1 to 5 on Saturdays.

The direction has been issued by the board regional office in the State capital in a letter to heads of affiliated schools.

The child rights commission’s order had been issued earlier on a complaint that a school in Pathanamthitta was conducting classes for students of grade 1 on Saturdays.

As per the Right to Education Act, there are 200 working days for students from class 1 to 5 and 220 working days for those from class 6 to 8. Kendriya Vidyalayas in the State and government schools have reorganised their working hours so as to exclude Saturday classes.

The school hours have been laid out in the RTE Act keeping in mind the physical and mental requirements of children, as per the commission. Such directions cannot be ignored by schools, it had directed.

