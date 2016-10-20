Kerala

CBSE arts fest begins

The arts festival and IT mela of CBSE school students organiszed by the district Sahodaya School Complex began at Islahiya Public School, Kottakkal, on Wednesday.

District panchayat vice president Sakeena Pulpadan inaugurated the festival being held at 11 venues.

Lyricist Rafeek Ahamed delivered the keynote address. Sahodaya district president M. Jouhar presided. Lyricist Kanesh Poonoor flagged off the band display competition.

Event coordinator M. Abdul Nazar, Sahodaya general secretary Joji Paul, treasurer P. Nisar Khan, Almas group chairman P.A. Kabeer, school headmistress Vinayasree Chandran, Sahodaya office-bearers Ancilla George, Nirmala Chandran, A.M. Antony, Renitta, Joseph Madathil, Sunny Thomas, Jobin Sebastian and Oormila Padmanabhan spoke.

St. Joseph’s SS School, Puthanangadi, won the first prize in band display. Sainik Public School, Wandoor, and Peevees Model School, Nilambur, won the second and third prizes respectively.

