Bypass mooted in Kasaragod town to decongest NH

The NH 17 Action Council staging a march to the office of the Deputy Collector in Kasaragod on Wednesday to highlight the ‘unscientific road alignment’ and to seek a new bypass road.—PHOTO: K. VINAYA KUMAR

As authorities have commenced a survey of the proposed 45 metre widening project of the National Highway passing through the region, a group of activists on Wednesday urged the the government to desist from unscientific road alignments.

Addressing a public meeting near the new bus station premises here on Wednesday after taking out a march to the office of the Deputy Collector (Land Acquisition-NH), NH Samyuktha Samara Samithi general convener Hashim Chendambilly said such road alignments would cause a lot of hardship for displaced families.

He also called for laying a bypass road preferably linking Vidyanagar to Chowki locality that diverts heavy vehicular traffic.

The government can resume road widening works on the revenue land vested with it for decades as preliminary step of commencing the four-lane road widening works, he said.

