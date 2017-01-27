Bomb thrown near CPI(M) function, BJP offices attacked in Kannur

Tense situation prevailed in and around Thalassery after an alleged bomb attack near a CPI(M) function at Thalassery on January 26 night where party State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan was addressing.

The CPI(M) alleged that BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers were behind the incident at Thalassery on Thursday night.

When contacted, District Police Chief K.P. Philip said that 12 BJP-RSS workers were taken into custody and being questioned in connection with the incident at Thalassery. The DPC said that retaliatory attacks on local BJP-RSS offices were reported in the early hours.

Thalassery Deputy Superintendent of Police Prince Abraham said that a bomb exploded near the venue where Mr. Balakrishnan was addressing a function held to commemorate a slain party worker. The incident took place at around 7.30 p.m. A CPI(M) worker named Sharat Sasi, suffered minor injuries in the explosion. He said that the CPI(M) in its complaint alleged that six RSS workers were behind the attack.

BJP offices attacked

The police said that Bharatiya Janata Party offices near Mattannur were attacked in the early hours of Friday. The BJP announced hartal in the area on Friday in protest.

Tense situation followed the attack at Mattannur, Naduvanad and Ulikkal in the early hours. The police said that the force was on alert in view of the tension. A BJP worker was killed near Dharmadam here last week by alleged CPI(M) workers. Six CPI(M) workers were arrested in connection with the murder.