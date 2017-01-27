Kerala

Bomb blast near CPI(M) meet venue

Tense situation at Thalassery as BJP offices in Kannur district come under attack

A tense situation prevailed in and around Thalassery in the aftermath of an alleged bomb attack near the venue of a function of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) at Thalassery on January 26 night when party State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan was addressing the meet.

The police said Bharatiya Janata Party offices near Mattannur were attacked in the early hours of Friday. The CPI(M) alleged that the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers were behind the incident of hurling bombs at Thalassery on Thursday night. The BJP denied involvement in the attack.

When contacted, District Police Chief K.P. Philip said 12 BJP-RSS workers were taken into custody in connection with the incident at Thalassery. They were being questioned, he said. The DPC said attacks on local BJP-RSS offices were reported in the early hours of Friday.

Thalassery Deputy Superintendent of Police Prince Abraham said a bomb exploded near the venue where Mr. Balakrishnan was addressing a function held to commemorate a slain party worker. The incident took place around 7.30 p.m. A CPI(M) worker, Sharat Sasi, suffered minor injuries in the explosion, he said adding that the CPI(M) in its complaint alleged that six RSS workers were behind the attack.

A tense situation prevailed when local BJP offices at Mattannur, Naduvanad and Ulikkal came under attack in the early hours. The police said the force was on alert in view of the tension. A BJP worker had been killed near Dharmadam here last week by alleged CPI(M) workers. Six CPI(M) workers were arrested in connection with the murder.

