Blast: probe begins into audio clip

The police here registered a criminal case after their preliminary investigation found that a woman’s audio clip spread through the social media spreading fear among the community in the wake of the recent blast at Collectorate was fake. District Police Chief Debesh Kumar Behara said that it was deliberately planted with the aim of destroying peace in the district.

The cyber wing of the police had swung into action soon after the audio clip in circulation was found to have been spreading fear in the name of Additional Director General of Police B. Sandhya.

A special investigation team has been formed under Crime Branch Dy.SP C.K. Babu to find the source of the audio clip, which warned the Muslim community in the district of a possible Army intervention in the wake of the blast.

“We are collecting scientific evidence to crack this case,” said Mr. Behara in a press statement here on Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, the investigation into the blast which occurred on November 1 near the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court within the Civil Station compound continued without making any breakthrough.

The planting of the audio clip in the social media warning Muslims against an impending danger is also viewed as an attempt to divert the blast inquiry. Police suspect that some outside forces had planted the explosive at the Collectorate compound.