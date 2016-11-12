Bank branches still witness heavy rush

The rush for getting the demonetised currency notes exchanged continued for the second day on Friday at various bank branches in the district. However, the crowd waiting at many bank branches were found a little bit patient.

“We know, it would take a few days before the functioning of the banks returned to normal. But, citizens should be strong enough to bear with this temporary inconveniences for the better future of the country,” said S. Lelamony Amma, former History professor, who was waiting at the Punjab National Bank at Thiruvalla to get new currency notes.

But Mathai, a peasant from Niranom, was a little bit angry when he said, “the government should have arranged adequate stock of Rs.100 and Rs.50 notes at various bank branches before making such a crucial announcement that has put the common man in much difficulty.”

Various branches of the State Bank of India, State Bank of Travancore, and the Canara Bank at the district headquarters as well as the towns of Thiruvalla, Kozhencherry, Pandalam, Adoor, Ranni, and Konni witnessed heavy rush to exchange notes.

However, the private banks, especially the new generation ones, witnessed a lesser crowd than that on Thursday.

Staff worked till midnight

Shinod Varghese, vice-president of Axis Bank, Thiruvalla, told he Hindu that shortage of lower denomination currencies was a problem faced by the bank. He said the bank was kept open till 6.30 p.m. and the staff worked till midnight on Thursday.

But, the banks in the district were yet to receive any new 500 rupee currency notes even on Thursday. A few ATMs, mainly those of private banks started functioning by Friday afternoon, giving some solace to at least some people.