BSNL to ensure hassle-free coverage

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. (BSNL) has made arrangements to ensure hassle-free telecommunication facility, especially cellular phone coverage, at Sabarimala and the pilgrims’ base camps at Pampa and Nilackal, C. Manoj, BSNL General Manager, has said.

Mr. Manoj, accompanied by P.T. Thomas, Deputy General Manager; Nebu Mathew Jacob, Area Manager; and Jomon Joseph, Divisional Engineer; was addressing a press conference here on Friday.

He said arrangements had been made to provide carpet 3G coverage at the Sannidhanam, Pampa, Nilackal and along the Pampa-Sannidhanam trekking path.

Two vehicle-mounted mobile Base Transceiver Stations (BTS) would be deployed on the Laha-Plappally-Pampa ghat road, besides installing repeaters wherever possible in the forest area.

The company has made arrangements to provide uninterrupted cellular phone network by facilitating battery back-up to all the Base Transceiver Stations (BTS) across Pathanamthitta district.

This would be of great help to check mobile network disruption owing to power failures.

An additional BTS would be provided in between Madamon and Vadasserikkara.

Mr. Manoj said 3G service had been extended to Madamon, Ranni-Perinad, Carmel Engineering College, Kappakkad, Nilackal, Saramkuthi, Elavumkal, and the BSNL Customer Care Centre at Sabarimala this year.

Mr. Manoj said BSNL would provide hotline facility linking various oxygen parlours with the control room.

4G facility

Mr. Manoj said BSNL would launch 4G facility in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode this year itself.