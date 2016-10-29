BJP neglecting BDJS, says Vellappally

Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan has said that there is no change in his stance that the BJP is neglecting the Bharat Dharma Jana Sena.

He was talking to newspersons at Cherthala after a Yogam meeting on Friday. The demand to name the central university in Kerala after Sree Narayana Guru had not been considered, he said. Mr. Natesan said there was no need for former Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan to quit from the Cabinet. The LDF did not get any mileage out of the act whereas the graph of the Opposition went up, he said.

‘No hunger for power’

Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) leader Thushar Vellappally said that strengthening the party is more important than gaining positions of power. Attaining positions is not the aim of the party when it decided to join the NDA, he said at Cherthala on Friday. He said BJP president Amit Shah would take part in the BDJS foundation day meeting to be held at Angamaly on November 5. The party’s policies and strategies would be announced at the meeting. The party’s trade union, women’s and students’ wings would be formed then.