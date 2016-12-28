BJP leader questions MT on demonetisation

BJP State general secretary A. N. Radhakrishnan has questioned the motive behind the statement of writer M.T. Vasudevan Nair that the common man faced the brunt on account of the Centre’s demonetisation drive.

Relying to a query at the news conference here on Wednesday, he wondered on what basis MT, a renowned writer, made a comment on an economic policy adopted by the Centre. “ He is no economist to react to the growing need for a cashless currency in the country. We could understand if writer A. Sethumadhavan , a retired banker had given his opinion about demonetisation. He should know that more than 87 lakh people in the State are active Facebook users and that 4.25 lakh own mobile phones, ” he said.

MT had made the comments about demonstration while releasing the book 'Kallappana Vetta: Mithyayum Yadharthyavum' authored by Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac at a function held at Thunjanparamba in Tirur. “The people of the State would also like to know his views on the underdevelopment in the State, ” he said.

Mr. Radhakrishnan said that MT was not the list of the aspirants seeking any plum posts from the CPI (M)-led LDF government. “So why should he make such a comment. At the same time, he remained mum when CPI (M) dissident leader T.P. Chandrasekharan was hacked to death and when triple talaq was a raging issue at his hometown, ” he said.

