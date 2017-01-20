BJP demands special teamto probe Kannur violence

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation led by State president Kummanam Rajasekharan and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader P. Gopalan Kutty called on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday and demanded constitution of a special team to probe the murder cases in Kannur.

The delegation demanded Mr. Vijayan to visit Kannur and hold an all-party meeting to bring back peace in the district. They demanded the government to award a compensation to the family in Palakkad whose house was allegedly set ablaze by CPI(M) workers. Two persons had died in the incident.

Seeks Central intervention

Later, the leaders told reporters that the Centre should intervene to ensure peace in the State. A BJP delegation would soon go to Delhi to press for its demand and also stage dharna at district headquarters. Mr. Rajasekharan said the BJP leaders did not need `Y’ category security when the life of its workers were in peril. He apprised the Centre of its stance.

Mr. Rajasekharan said that BJP president Amit Shah had delegated party general secretary V. Muralidhara Rao and Meenakshi Lekhi, MP, to study the law and order situation in Kerala and they would soon reach the State, he said.

BJP leaders would visit the house of Santhosh in Kannur on Saturday, he said.

O. Rajagopal, MLA, and State general secretary V.V. Rajesh were in the delegation.