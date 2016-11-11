BJP alleges bid to protect the corrupt

The move of the district panchayat to go slow in distributing the copies of the local body’s audit report for the fiscals 2013-14 and 2014-15 is a ploy to shield the corrupt officials, Bharatiya Janata Party district president K. Sreekanth has alleged.

The district panchayat should have distributed the copies of the audit report to the councillors at a special meeting convened to deliberate on the corruption charges, he said.

Instead of distributing the detailed report, the meeting saw district panchayat president A.G.C. Basheer keen on handing over a shortened report which did not have any specification to prove the allegations, he added.

The ruling UDF appeared to be hand in glove with the LDF to shield the latter’s councillors suspected to have involved in corruption during the tenure of the previous LDF council, Mr. Sreekanth said in a statement here.