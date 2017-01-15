Kerala

BJP State leadershipmeeting begins today

A three-day leaders’ meeting of the State unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), culminating in the State council meeting, begins here on Monday.

The State council meeting scheduled for Wednesday will be inaugurated by Union Minister for Urban Development M. Venkaiah Naidu.

The party leaders’ meet and State committee meeting have been scheduled for January 16 and January 17 respectively. According to N. Hari, district chief of the party, as many as 1,373 representatives across the State will participate in the deliberations. Party national secretary H. Raja and Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP, will participate.

He said the meetings were being convened here for the first time after the leadership change in the State which saw Kummanam Rajasekharan taking charge of the organisation. The three-day conclaves are expected to give shape to programmes to take the economic reforms and welfare programmes being implemented by the Central government, to the people.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 15, 2020 12:52:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/BJP-State-leadershipmeeting-begins-today/article17040918.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY