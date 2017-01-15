BJP State leadershipmeeting begins today

A three-day leaders’ meeting of the State unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), culminating in the State council meeting, begins here on Monday.

The State council meeting scheduled for Wednesday will be inaugurated by Union Minister for Urban Development M. Venkaiah Naidu.

The party leaders’ meet and State committee meeting have been scheduled for January 16 and January 17 respectively. According to N. Hari, district chief of the party, as many as 1,373 representatives across the State will participate in the deliberations. Party national secretary H. Raja and Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP, will participate.

He said the meetings were being convened here for the first time after the leadership change in the State which saw Kummanam Rajasekharan taking charge of the organisation. The three-day conclaves are expected to give shape to programmes to take the economic reforms and welfare programmes being implemented by the Central government, to the people.