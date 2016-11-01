Ayyappa maha sathram to be held from Dec. 2

An Ayyappa maha sathram will be held at the Padinjarekottaram Sree Dharma Sastha temple at Kadakkarapally in Cherthala from December 2 to 12.
A host of special pujas and homams will be held as part of the devotional programme, which is expected to attract tens of thousands of Ayyappa devotees.
The work on the main pandal of one lakh square feet in area was launched on Monday. A ceremonial procession highlighting the importance of the grand devotional meeting was organised from Thanki Junction to the venue on Saturday. A Malikappuram mahasangamam, a convention of women devotees, was held on Sunday.
The golden idol to be installed at the sathram will be brought from Sabarimala. The rath yatra carrying the idol will start from Sabarimala on November 24, a pressnote informs.
