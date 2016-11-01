Kerala

Ayyappa maha sathram to be held from Dec. 2

An Ayyappa maha sathram will be held at the Padinjarekottaram Sree Dharma Sastha temple at Kadakkarapally in Cherthala from December 2 to 12.

A host of special pujas and homams will be held as part of the devotional programme, which is expected to attract tens of thousands of Ayyappa devotees.

The work on the main pandal of one lakh square feet in area was launched on Monday. A ceremonial procession highlighting the importance of the grand devotional meeting was organised from Thanki Junction to the venue on Saturday. A Malikappuram mahasangamam, a convention of women devotees, was held on Sunday.

The golden idol to be installed at the sathram will be brought from Sabarimala. The rath yatra carrying the idol will start from Sabarimala on November 24, a pressnote informs.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 5, 2020 2:04:17 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/Ayyappa-maha-sathram-to-be-held-from-Dec.-2/article16086392.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY