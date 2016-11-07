Award for Mangalam Gopinath

Mangalam Gopinath, senior Congress leader and socio-cultural activist from Manjeri, has won this year’s Mohammed Abdurahman Award instituted by the Mohammed Abdurahman Trust. Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy will give away the award at a function to be held here on November 23.

Mr. Gopinath, 80, was chosen for the award considering his socio-cultural service for over 50 years. A former member of the All India Congress Committee, Mr. Gopinath was editor of the Al Ameen and Malabar Today newspapers. He has been a member of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee since 1978.