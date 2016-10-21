Attack on staff: NFPE stages march

Postal employees under the banner of the National Federation of Postal Employees (NFPE) organised a march through Vendar town near Kottarakara on Thursday to register their protest against the attack on the woman postmaster (WPM) of the Vendar post office and the failure of the police to take action on the complaint lodged by the WPM.

A statement from the NFPE said that the incident took place earlier this week. A man arrived at the post office to take possession of a registered letter that was not in his name. He also did not have any authorisation letter from the person in whose name the registered letter had arrived. On these grounds the WPM refused handing over the letter to the man who arrived.

This led to the man losing his cool and in the process he prevented the WPM from discharging her duties and allegedly attacked her before leaving the scene.

The NFPE leaders allege that though a formal complaint was lodged by the WPM with the local police there has been no follow-up action so far. This had compelled postal employees to organise a protest march through Vendar on Thursday evening.

A dharna held after the march was inaugurated by the State convener of the NFPE women’s cell, C. Lilly. NFPE leaders Mathews Mathew, S. Rajendrababu and K. Gopalakrishan Nair among other spoke.