All-party meet soon for ensuring peace: CM

Against the backdrop of the political blame game over incidents of BJP-CPI(M) violence in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said an all-party meeting will be convened soon as a measure to ensure peace.

Mr. Vijayan told reporters here that the government will not allow breakdown of law and order. “The government wants peace and will not tolerate or encourage violence. An all-party meeting was convened earlier. We will hold another one soon,” he said.

He said the RSS must refrain from political violence in the State before campaigning against it at the national level. “If the RSS is campaigning against violent politics, they must also refrain from all sorts of violent politics. The government does not support any kind of violence. We are taking necessary steps to maintain peace in the State,” he said.

Mr. Vijayan trashed the BJP’s threat to impose President’s rule in Kerala and said a lot had changed in the country since the then State government was dismissed in 1959 by Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. “Threats to impose President’s rule will not affect us. The State government was once dismissed in 1959. Since then, a lot has changed in the country. They (BJP) need to understand that,” he said.

Union Urban Development Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu, who was in Kerala last week, had warned the CPI(M)-led LDF government in the State of “serious consequences” if it continued to “unleash political violence” on its rivals.

The BJP will stage a day-long sit-in at Kerala House here on Tuesday to protest the “violence” in the State.