Akademi award for lensmen

The Kerala Lalitha Kala Akademi has announced the State photography awards for the year 2015-16.

E.V. Sreekumar has been selected for the main prize worth ₹25,000, memento, and citation.

His photo titled ‘New Generationante Edavazhiyil Vazhithetti Vanna Old Generation’ won the award.

Praveen Paul (Path Finders) and Roy Daniel (Than Kunju Pon Kunju) received honourable mention, which consists of a cash prize of ₹10,000, memento, and citation.

The winning photos were selected from 169 entries. Photographers Unni Kottakkal, K. Ravikumar, and Akademi vice-chairman Nemam Pushparaj were jury members.

Mr. Sreekumar has been working as a press photographer in Malayala Manorama for 27 years. He has won three national and three State awards.

Praveen Paul, a professional photographer and graphic designer, is from Kunnamkulam.

Roy Daniel, a professional photographer for more than 15 years, hails from Pathanamthitta.