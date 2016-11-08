AGM warns of resuming agitation

The Adivasi Gothra Mahasabha (AGM) is gearing up to resume its agitation in protest against the alleged laxity on the part of the government in keeping its promise on rehabilitation and providing compensation to the tribal members involved in the Muthanga agitation.

Talking to reporters here on Monday, C.K. Janu, chairperson, AGM, said the organisation had called off its ‘Nilpu Samaram’ (standing protest) in front of the Secretariat, Thiruvananthapuram, on December 17, 2014 after the government promised to fulfil its demands. The demands included a rehabilitation package for tribal families involved in the Muthanga agitation and compensation for tribal children and other victims who had been arrested in connection with the stir.

Though the government had agreed to provide one acre of land each to 295 landless tribal families and as a part of it, the government had disbursed possession certificates of one acre each to 24 tribal families among them in January 22, the land was yet to be provided to them. Moreover, the government had also promised to provide Rs.1 lakh each to 123 tribal children who had been arrested in connection with the Muthanga agitation. But the compensation was provided only to 35 children so far, Ms. Janu said. Though the UDF government had earmarked Rs.36 crore to waive off the bank loans of tribespeople up to Rs. 1 lakh in the State, nearly Rs.30 crore had lapsed owing to the alleged negligence on the part of officials who had implemented the project. Hence, tribal families in the State were facing revenue recovery measures initiated by financial institutions now, she said. If the government failed to keep its promises, the organisation would resume its agitation, she said.