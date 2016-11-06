A temple of religious harmony

A Hindu temple in the district is attracting national attention not only by conducting a unique homam (religious rite) but also by the involvement of the Muslim community in its conservation.

The Muthuvallur Sri Durga Temple near Kondotty performed a Mrithyunjaya Homam on Saturday for the protection of the soldiers guarding the country’s borders. Temple officials said that it was the first such homam for jawans conducted in the country.

Renovation

The temple committee, formed in December last, has been responding proactively to the local community. Muslims in the neighbourhood have been actively involved in the renovation of the temple, which is believed to be more than 400 years old.

Sulaiman Haji, a local Muslim community leader, has sponsored the copper plating of the temple dome during the ongoing renovation.

The Haji has given 144 kg copper worth nearly Rs. 1 lakh to the temple.

Several other Muslims too have joined their Hindu brothers in preserving the temple.

A communal harmony meet coinciding with the homam too stood unique as such gatherings are not a common scene on the courtyards of temples, mosques and churches in the State.

Offering his special Sulaimani (black tea), P.V. Abdul Wahab, MP, joined the harmony meet held under the leadership of temple priest Tharananalloor Thekkinedath Padmanabhan Unni Namboothiri.

Donating Rs. 10 lakh for renovation of the temple pond, Mr. Wahab said that the country had a lot to learn from Malappuram in preserving communal harmony.

“Hindus, Muslims and Christians are living in peace like brothers here,” he said, adding that India is the only place in the world where Muslims can live without worries and fear.

The local people irrespective of religion have been depending on the temple pond during the summer.

Sayed Munawwarali Shihab Thangal, younger son of former Muslim League chief Sayed Mohammedali Shihab Thangal, too joined the harmony meet.